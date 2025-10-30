Clean Harbors Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Clean Harbors ( (CLH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Clean Harbors presented to its investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc., a leading provider of environmental and industrial services in North America, offers a wide range of solutions including hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, and recycling services. In its latest earnings report, Clean Harbors announced a third-quarter revenue of $1.55 billion, with significant growth in its Technical Services and Safety-Kleen Environmental Services segments. The company reported a net income of $118.8 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $320.2 million, marking a 6% increase from the previous year. Clean Harbors also revised its full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance upwards and raised its adjusted free cash flow expectations.

The company’s Technical Services segment experienced a 12% growth, driven by increased remediation and waste project work, despite economic slowdowns in some key verticals. Safety-Kleen Environmental Services saw an 8% revenue increase, supported by strong disposal demand. However, the Environmental Services segment faced challenges due to reduced spending in the chemical and refining sectors. Clean Harbors also announced a substantial investment in a new facility to upgrade and recycle re-refinery byproducts, expected to generate significant EBITDA once operational.

Looking forward, Clean Harbors remains optimistic about overcoming current market challenges, attributing them to macroeconomic conditions. The company anticipates continued growth in its core segments and expects to benefit from improving economic conditions and reshoring incentives. Clean Harbors projects a strong fourth-quarter performance, aiming for record annual adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow levels in 2025.

