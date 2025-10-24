Classic Minerals Limited Announces Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Classic Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:CLZ) ) is now available.

Classic Minerals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28, 2025, at the Osprey Boardroom in Joondalup, WA. The meeting will address proposed resolutions that are significant to shareholders, emphasizing the importance of their votes. Shareholders can participate in person or by proxy, with detailed instructions provided for both methods. The company encourages shareholders to review the meeting materials thoroughly and seek professional advice if needed.

More about Classic Minerals Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 2,007,755

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.54M

