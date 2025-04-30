Class Editori S.p.A Reports Financial Position and Debt Status

Class Editori SPA ( (IT:CLE) ) has issued an announcement.

Class Editori S.p.A reported a net financial position with a negative balance of 42.95 million euros as of March 31, 2025, showing a slight improvement from the previous quarter. The company’s financial liabilities are significantly impacted by the IFRS 16 accounting standard, which affects the accounting of rental fees, leading to a total financial debt of 52.27 million euros. Additionally, the company faces expired debt positions totaling 20.17 million euros, with significant amounts in commercial and tax debts, which could potentially lead to creditor actions.

More about Class Editori SPA

Class Editori S.p.A is a company involved in the publishing industry, providing financial news and information services. The company focuses on delivering content related to finance, lifestyle, and luxury, catering to a market interested in economic and high-end lifestyle information.

YTD Price Performance: -0.94%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: €24.46M

