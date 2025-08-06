Clas Ohlson AB Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Clas Ohlson AB ( ($SE:CLAS.B) ) just unveiled an update.

Clas Ohlson AB has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for September 12, 2025, in Leksand, Sweden. Shareholders are invited to participate either in person or through advanced postal voting, with specific instructions provided for registration and voting procedures. This meeting is crucial for stakeholders as it provides an opportunity to influence company decisions and stay informed about its strategic direction.

More about Clas Ohlson AB

Clas Ohlson AB is a retail company based in Sweden, primarily focusing on offering a wide range of home improvement, hardware, and consumer goods. The company operates in the Nordic region and aims to provide practical solutions for everyday needs.

