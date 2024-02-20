Claros Mortgage Trust Unveils Latest Earnings Report

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG) has released an update.

Claros Mortgage Trust has released its earnings report for the last quarter and full year ending December 31, 2023, which is now accessible on their website under the investor relations section. This information, although publicly shared, is not considered officially filed with the SEC, nor is it integrated into the company’s formal SEC filings. The disclosure serves merely to meet the transparency obligations of Regulation FD and does not imply the material significance of the information.

