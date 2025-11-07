Clara Resources to Launch Drilling Program at Ashford Coking Coal Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Aus Tin Mining Limited ( (AU:C7A) ).

Clara Resources Australia Limited is set to commence a drilling program at its Ashford coking coal project, aimed at upgrading resource definition and expanding coal quality data. This initiative is crucial for advancing the Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS), which will refine the project’s viability as a coking coal mine and its potential for exporting through the Port of Newcastle. The PFS will provide a detailed economic development pathway, incorporating financial analysis and project metrics, to determine the most effective approach for the project’s development.

Clara Resources Australia Limited, trading as Clara, operates in the mining industry with a focus on coking coal. The company is engaged in the exploration and development of coal resources, primarily targeting the Ashford coking coal project, which involves two coal exploration leases.

