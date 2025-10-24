Clara Resources Issues 105 Million Shares in Recent Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Aus Tin Mining Limited ( (AU:C7A) ) has shared an announcement.

Clara Resources Australia Limited has issued 105,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares through a placement announced on October 21, 2025. This issuance was conducted without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, and the company has confirmed compliance with relevant provisions of the Act, indicating transparency and adherence to regulatory requirements.

More about Aus Tin Mining Limited

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.97M

Find detailed analytics on C7A stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue