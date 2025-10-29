Clara Resources Initiates Capital Raising with Offer Booklet Dispatch

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aus Tin Mining Limited ( (AU:C7A) ) has issued an update.

Clara Resources Australia Limited has announced the dispatch of its Offer Booklet to eligible shareholders as part of a capital raising initiative. The company encourages participation from eligible shareholders while informing ineligible shareholders of their exclusion from the offer, indicating a strategic move to bolster its financial position.

