Clara Resources Initiates Capital Raising with Offer Booklet Dispatch

Aus Tin Mining Limited ( (AU:C7A) ) has issued an update.
Clara Resources Australia Limited has announced the dispatch of its Offer Booklet to eligible shareholders as part of a capital raising initiative. The company encourages participation from eligible shareholders while informing ineligible shareholders of their exclusion from the offer, indicating a strategic move to bolster its financial position.
More about Aus Tin Mining Limited
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$3.39M
