Clara Resources Director Increases Shareholding

An update from Aus Tin Mining Limited ( (AU:C7A) ) is now available.

Clara Resources Australia Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest notice, involving Alexander Fitzgerald. The director, acting as the funds manager for the Tawny Tussock Trust, has increased his indirect interest by acquiring 7,464,234 ordinary shares through a shortfall placement, raising his total holding to 51,531,561 shares. This change reflects a strategic move to consolidate the director’s stake in the company, potentially impacting the company’s governance and shareholder dynamics.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.3M

