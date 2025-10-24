Clara Resources Australia Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Aus Tin Mining Limited ( (AU:C7A) ).

Clara Resources Australia Ltd has announced the application for quotation of 105,000,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code C7A. This move is part of previously announced transactions and aims to enhance the company’s market presence and liquidity.

More about Aus Tin Mining Limited

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.97M

