Clara Resources Appoints New Director with Significant Shareholding

An update from Aus Tin Mining Limited ( (AU:C7A) ) is now available.

Clara Resources Australia Limited has announced the appointment of Angus Middleton as a director, effective from November 10, 2025. Middleton holds a significant interest in the company through 16,666,667 ordinary shares registered under Tornado Nominees Pty Ltd, indicating a substantial personal investment in the company’s future.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.54M

