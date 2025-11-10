Clara Resources Appoints New Director with Significant Shareholding

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
An update from Aus Tin Mining Limited ( (AU:C7A) ) is now available.
Clara Resources Australia Limited has announced the appointment of Angus Middleton as a director, effective from November 10, 2025. Middleton holds a significant interest in the company through 16,666,667 ordinary shares registered under Tornado Nominees Pty Ltd, indicating a substantial personal investment in the company’s future.
More about Aus Tin Mining Limited
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$2.54M
