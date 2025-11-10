Clara Resources Announces Director Resignation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Aus Tin Mining Limited ( (AU:C7A) ) is now available.

Clara Resources Australia Limited has announced the resignation of Alexander Fitzgerald from its board of directors, effective November 10, 2025. This change in leadership may have implications for the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder relations, as Fitzgerald held significant interests in the company through various securities.

