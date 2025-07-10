Clara Resources Announces Cessation of 400,000 Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Aus Tin Mining Limited ( (AU:C7A) ) is now available.

Clara Resources Australia Ltd has announced the cessation of 400,000 securities, specifically options that expired without exercise or conversion as of July 1, 2025. This announcement reflects a routine adjustment in the company’s issued capital, which may impact the company’s financial structuring and investor considerations.

More about Aus Tin Mining Limited

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.76M

For a thorough assessment of C7A stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue