Clara Resources Announces Board Changes with New Director Appointment

Aus Tin Mining Limited ( (AU:C7A) ) has shared an update.

Clara Resources Australia Limited has appointed Mr. Angus Middleton as a Non-Executive Director, leveraging his extensive experience in capital markets to aid in the company’s strategic focus on the Ashford Coking Coal Project and other exploration opportunities. Concurrently, Mr. Alex Fitzgerald has resigned from the board, leading to the removal of a resolution from the upcoming AGM agenda.

More about Aus Tin Mining Limited

Clara Resources Australia Limited is a company operating in the resources sector, focusing on exploration and development projects. The company is involved in the Ashford Coking Coal Project and aims to enhance shareholder value through strategic project opportunities.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.54M

Find detailed analytics on C7A stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

