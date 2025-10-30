Clara Resources Announces Annual General Meeting and Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aus Tin Mining Limited ( (AU:C7A) ) has provided an announcement.

Clara Resources Australia Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2025, in Brisbane. The meeting will address the company’s annual financial report, consider the adoption of the remuneration report, and vote on the re-election and election of directors, including Richard Willson, Alex Fitzgerald, and Peter Westerhuis. Additionally, there will be a resolution to approve the issuance of shares to Peter Westerhuis or his nominee in lieu of salary.

More about Aus Tin Mining Limited

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.39M

