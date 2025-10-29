Clara Resources Announces $1.27M Entitlement Offer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Aus Tin Mining Limited ( (AU:C7A) ) is now available.

Clara Resources Australia Limited is conducting a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately $1,272,443. The offer is fully underwritten by Sophisticated Capital Pty Ltd and aims to issue new shares at a price of $0.003 per share. This move is expected to provide the company with additional capital, potentially impacting its financial stability and market operations.

More about Aus Tin Mining Limited

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.39M

See more insights into C7A stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue