Civmec Limited Announces Change in Director’s Securities Interest

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Civmec Singapore Limited Shs Chess Deposit Interests Repr 1 Sh ( (AU:CVL) ) has shared an announcement.

Civmec Limited has announced a change in the interest of its director, Kevin James Deery, in the company’s securities. The change involves the cancellation of 144,000 performance rights, reducing the total performance rights held by the Deery Family Trust to 579,000. This adjustment in director’s interests reflects internal adjustments within the company’s governance structure, potentially impacting the director’s stake and influence within Civmec Limited.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CVL) stock is a Hold with a A$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Civmec Singapore Limited Shs Chess Deposit Interests Repr 1 Sh stock, see the AU:CVL Stock Forecast page.

More about Civmec Singapore Limited Shs Chess Deposit Interests Repr 1 Sh

Average Trading Volume: 217,655

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$711.9M

For an in-depth examination of CVL stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue