Civista Bancshares Announces Quarterly Dividend Payout

Civista Bancshares, Inc. has declared a quarterly dividend of 16 cents per share, which will be paid to shareholders on record as of February 13, 2024, with the payment date set for March 1, 2024. The company, valued at $3.7 billion and based in Sandusky, Ohio, operates Civista Bank and Civista Leasing & Finance, providing a range of financial services including banking, commercial lending, and wealth management across multiple locations. Its shares are publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker “CIVB”.

