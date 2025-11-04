Civeo Corp’s Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

Civeo Corp. ((CVEO)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Civeo Corp’s latest earnings call presented a balanced sentiment, reflecting both achievements and challenges. The company made significant strides in share repurchases and experienced growth in its Australian segment, largely due to the successful integration of acquired assets. Cost-cutting measures in Canada also yielded positive results. However, the Canadian market faced challenges with decreased revenues, and the company reported a net loss for the quarter, painting a mixed picture of growth and hurdles.

Share Repurchase Progress

Civeo Corp reported substantial progress in its share repurchase program, having bought back approximately 1 million common shares during the quarter. This brings the year-to-date return of capital to shareholders to $52 million, completing 69% of the new buyback authorization. This move underscores the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

Australian Segment Growth

The Australian segment of Civeo Corp showed impressive growth, with revenues increasing by 7% year-over-year. The adjusted EBITDA for this segment grew by 19%, thanks to the successful integration of newly acquired villages in the Bowen Basin. This growth highlights the strategic importance of the Australian market for Civeo.

Cost Reduction Success in Canada

In Canada, Civeo achieved a remarkable year-over-year gross profit increase of 35%. This was primarily due to a 29% reduction in direct field-level costs and a 23% reduction in indirect operating overhead costs. These cost-cutting measures have been pivotal in improving the profitability of Canadian operations.

Increased Adjusted EBITDA

Civeo reported an adjusted EBITDA of $28.8 million for the third quarter, marking a year-over-year increase. This growth was driven by cost-cutting initiatives in Canada and contributions from the Australian acquisition, showcasing the company’s operational efficiency.

Challenges in Canadian Market

Despite the cost-cutting success, Civeo faced challenges in the Canadian market, with revenues decreasing to $46 million from $57.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. This decline was attributed to lower occupancy and ongoing macroeconomic headwinds.

Softening in Australian Occupancy

Civeo anticipates a modest softening in occupancy for its Australian owned villages in the fourth quarter. This is due to typical seasonality and a softening outlook for met coal pricing, which could impact future revenues.

Net Loss Reported

The company reported a net loss of $0.5 million or $0.04 per diluted share for the third quarter. This result highlights the financial challenges Civeo is navigating despite operational successes.

Forward-Looking Guidance

For the full year 2025, Civeo has tightened its revenue expectations to between $640 million and $655 million, with adjusted EBITDA anticipated to range from $86 million to $91 million. The company remains strategically focused on share repurchases, aiming to use no less than 100% of its annual free cash flow toward this goal. Looking ahead to 2026, Civeo expects modest growth, with potential challenges in Australian operations being offset by continued integration and expansion efforts.

In conclusion, Civeo Corp’s earnings call reflected a balanced sentiment, with notable achievements in share repurchases and Australian growth, alongside challenges in the Canadian market. The company’s strategic focus on cost-cutting and asset integration positions it for potential growth, despite the hurdles it faces.

