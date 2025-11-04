Civeo Corp’s Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Civeo Corp’s Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

Civeo Corp’s Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

Civeo Corp. ((CVEO)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Civeo Corp’s latest earnings call presented a balanced sentiment, reflecting both achievements and challenges. The company made significant strides in share repurchases and experienced growth in its Australian segment, largely due to the successful integration of acquired assets. Cost-cutting measures in Canada also yielded positive results. However, the Canadian market faced challenges with decreased revenues, and the company reported a net loss for the quarter, painting a mixed picture of growth and hurdles.

Share Repurchase Progress

Civeo Corp reported substantial progress in its share repurchase program, having bought back approximately 1 million common shares during the quarter. This brings the year-to-date return of capital to shareholders to $52 million, completing 69% of the new buyback authorization. This move underscores the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

Australian Segment Growth

The Australian segment of Civeo Corp showed impressive growth, with revenues increasing by 7% year-over-year. The adjusted EBITDA for this segment grew by 19%, thanks to the successful integration of newly acquired villages in the Bowen Basin. This growth highlights the strategic importance of the Australian market for Civeo.

Cost Reduction Success in Canada

In Canada, Civeo achieved a remarkable year-over-year gross profit increase of 35%. This was primarily due to a 29% reduction in direct field-level costs and a 23% reduction in indirect operating overhead costs. These cost-cutting measures have been pivotal in improving the profitability of Canadian operations.

Increased Adjusted EBITDA

Civeo reported an adjusted EBITDA of $28.8 million for the third quarter, marking a year-over-year increase. This growth was driven by cost-cutting initiatives in Canada and contributions from the Australian acquisition, showcasing the company’s operational efficiency.

Challenges in Canadian Market

Despite the cost-cutting success, Civeo faced challenges in the Canadian market, with revenues decreasing to $46 million from $57.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. This decline was attributed to lower occupancy and ongoing macroeconomic headwinds.

Softening in Australian Occupancy

Civeo anticipates a modest softening in occupancy for its Australian owned villages in the fourth quarter. This is due to typical seasonality and a softening outlook for met coal pricing, which could impact future revenues.

Net Loss Reported

The company reported a net loss of $0.5 million or $0.04 per diluted share for the third quarter. This result highlights the financial challenges Civeo is navigating despite operational successes.

Forward-Looking Guidance

For the full year 2025, Civeo has tightened its revenue expectations to between $640 million and $655 million, with adjusted EBITDA anticipated to range from $86 million to $91 million. The company remains strategically focused on share repurchases, aiming to use no less than 100% of its annual free cash flow toward this goal. Looking ahead to 2026, Civeo expects modest growth, with potential challenges in Australian operations being offset by continued integration and expansion efforts.

In conclusion, Civeo Corp’s earnings call reflected a balanced sentiment, with notable achievements in share repurchases and Australian growth, alongside challenges in the Canadian market. The company’s strategic focus on cost-cutting and asset integration positions it for potential growth, despite the hurdles it faces.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement