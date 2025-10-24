Citizens & Northern Reports Q3 2025 Earnings Growth

Citizens & Northern ( (CZNC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Citizens & Northern presented to its investors.

Citizens & Northern Corporation, a community banking entity headquartered in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Citizens & Northern Bank, providing a range of banking services across Pennsylvania and New York.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Citizens & Northern Corporation announced a net income of $6.55 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, marking a slight increase from the previous quarter and the same period last year. The company also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share.

Key financial metrics from the report include an increase in net interest income, which rose by $1.12 million from the previous quarter and $2.11 million from the same quarter last year, reflecting a higher net interest margin. The provision for credit losses decreased from the previous quarter but increased compared to the same period last year. The company also completed its merger with Susquehanna Community Financial, Inc., which contributed to merger-related expenses impacting the quarterly results.

Despite the merger-related expenses, adjusted earnings per share were reported at $0.47, highlighting the company’s underlying financial strength. Additionally, total loans and deposits saw growth, with deposits increasing by $55.96 million from the previous quarter.

Looking ahead, Citizens & Northern Corporation’s management remains focused on integrating the Susquehanna merger and leveraging synergies to enhance operational efficiencies. The company is well-capitalized and positioned to continue its growth trajectory in the community banking sector.

