Citizens Financial Services Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Citizens Financial Services ( (CZFS) ) has provided an update.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. released a presentation for investors for the second quarter of 2025, highlighting its financial performance and strategic initiatives. The company reported a net income of $8.5 million for the quarter, with a year-to-date net income of $16.1 million. It also achieved a net interest margin of 3.47% and a total asset growth of 1.6%. The company continues to focus on shareholder value and has been recognized for its strong market position and financial stability.

Spark’s Take on CZFS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CZFS is a Outperform.

The overall stock score is mainly driven by solid financial performance and reasonable valuation. Technical indicators show mixed signals, but the stock’s fundamental strength provides a stable investment outlook. While there are positive corporate events, they play a minor role in the overall assessment.

More about Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, offering a wide range of products including retail banking, commercial and agricultural lending, consumer loans, and various insurance services. The company is headquartered in Mansfield, PA, and has a strong presence with 44 branches and 29 ATMs. It is recognized for its robust performance and has been ranked among the top community banks in the nation.

Average Trading Volume: 8,753

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $275.6M

