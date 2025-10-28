Citizens Community Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Citizens Community ( (CZWI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Citizens Community presented to its investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, operates as the parent company of Citizens Community Federal N.A., providing traditional community banking services across Wisconsin and Minnesota. The company focuses on serving businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers with a range of financial products including residential mortgage loans.

Citizens Community Bancorp reported a notable increase in earnings for the third quarter of 2025, with earnings per share rising to $0.37, up from $0.33 in the previous quarter. The company also redeemed $15 million of subordinated debt, reflecting a strategic move to strengthen its financial position.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a slight decrease in net interest income to $13.2 million, while non-interest income saw an increase to $3.0 million. The provision for credit losses decreased significantly, contributing to the overall improved earnings. The company’s tangible book value per share also rose to $15.71, indicating a stronger balance sheet.

Despite challenges such as a decrease in loans receivable and an increase in nonperforming assets, Citizens Community Bancorp maintained a stable financial footing. The company’s stockholders’ equity as a percentage of total assets improved, and the efficiency ratio remained steady at 67%.

Looking ahead, Citizens Community Bancorp remains focused on capital growth and strategic opportunities, with a positive outlook on expanding its market presence and enhancing shareholder value, as indicated by its recent stock buyback authorization.

