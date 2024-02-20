Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser Awarded $26M for 2023 Performance

Citigroup (C) has released an update.

Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup Inc., has been awarded a $26 million compensation package for her 2023 performance, aimed at incentivizing the company’s sustainable growth and operational improvements. This reflects the company’s approval of her leadership in streamlining operations, enhancing accountability, and executing a strategic transformation. Fraser’s efforts have included exiting international markets, investing in core businesses, and addressing regulatory issues. Despite a decrease in net income and earnings per share compared to the previous year, Citi’s financial performance and shareholder returns played a role in the compensation decision.

