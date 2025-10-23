Citigroup Adjusts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited ( (AU:DMP) ).

Citigroup Global Markets Australia Pty Limited has ceased to be a substantial holder in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited as of October 21, 2025. This change reflects a decrease in Citibank, N.A. Sydney Branch’s relevant interest in shares due to securities lending agreements, while Citigroup Global Markets Australia and Citigroup Global Markets Limited have increased their interests through standard market transactions. The adjustments in shareholding may impact the company’s market dynamics and stakeholder interests.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited operates in the food and beverage industry, specializing in the delivery and takeaway pizza segment. The company is a prominent player in the global pizza market, focusing on providing fast and convenient pizza options to customers across various regions.

