CITIC Securities Reports Strong Preliminary Financial Results for ChinaAMC

An update from CITIC Securities Co ( (HK:6030) ) is now available.

CITIC Securities Company Limited has voluntarily disclosed preliminary financial data for its controlled subsidiary, China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (ChinaAMC), for the first half of 2025. As of June 30, 2025, ChinaAMC reported total assets of RMB20.525 billion and liabilities of RMB6.691 billion. The company achieved an operating revenue of RMB4.258 billion and a net profit of RMB1.123 billion, with total comprehensive income of RMB1.106 billion. The assets under management at the parent level amounted to RMB2,851.237 billion. These figures are preliminary and unaudited, with final results to be published in the 2025 interim report, highlighting the company’s strong financial performance and significant market presence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6030) stock is a Buy with a HK$15.80 price target.

CITIC Securities Company Limited is a leading financial services provider in China, primarily engaged in offering securities brokerage, investment banking, and asset management services. The company focuses on leveraging its market position to provide comprehensive financial solutions to its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 19,149,208

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$448.5B

