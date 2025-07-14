CITIC Resources Wins Supreme Court Ruling in Kazakhstan Tax Dispute

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from CITIC Resources Holdings ( (HK:1205) ) is now available.

CITIC Resources Holdings Limited announced that the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan has ruled in favor of its subsidiary, KBM, in a tax dispute, relieving it from a disputed tax amount of approximately KZT1.57 billion (US$3.02 million). This final and binding decision means the company will not need to make provisions for the audited tax claims, potentially strengthening its financial position and reassuring stakeholders.

CITIC Resources Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, primarily involved in the resources and energy sector. It operates through its subsidiaries and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 18.62%

Average Trading Volume: 6,864,297

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3.1B

