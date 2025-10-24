CITIC Limited Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from CITIC ( (HK:0267) ) is now available.

CITIC Limited announced the unaudited financial results of its subsidiary, CITIC Securities Company Limited, for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025. The group reported an operating revenue of RMB22.78 billion and a net profit attributable to the parent company of RMB9.44 billion. These results, prepared according to PRC GAAP, highlight the company’s strong financial performance and are consistent with disclosures on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, reflecting CITIC’s robust market positioning and operational success.

CITIC Limited is a diversified company with a focus on financial services, particularly through its subsidiary CITIC Securities Company Limited. The company operates within the securities industry, providing a range of financial products and services, and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

