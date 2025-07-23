CITIC FAMC Increases Stake in China Everbright Bank

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Everbright Bank Co ( (HK:6818) ) has shared an announcement.

China Everbright Bank Company Limited announced an increase in shareholding by China CITIC Financial Asset Management Co., Ltd. (CITIC FAMC), which now holds 8.00% of the bank’s total share capital, up from 7.08%. This change, achieved through centralized bidding, does not affect the controlling shareholder or de facto controller status of the company, and it complies with relevant securities laws and regulations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6818) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Everbright Bank Co stock, see the HK:6818 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Everbright Bank Co

China Everbright Bank Company Limited is a financial institution based in the People’s Republic of China, operating as a joint stock company with limited liability. It is involved in providing a range of banking and financial services, focusing on serving both individual and corporate clients.

Average Trading Volume: 21,526,120

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$264.8B

Find detailed analytics on 6818 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue