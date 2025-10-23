CiTech Expands European Reach with Strategic NDA for Nexus Tower Production

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Critical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd. ( (TSE:CTTT) ) is now available.

Critical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd. has signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement with H. Cegielski – Poznań S.A., a subsidiary of Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa S.A., to facilitate the production of CiTech’s Nexus Tower. This agreement marks a significant step in CiTech’s European expansion strategy, leveraging HCP’s expertise in heavy manufacturing and precision engineering to enhance the production and scalability of their 20-metre autonomous, relocatable tower system. The collaboration is expected to bolster CiTech’s position in the defense and critical communications sectors by enabling efficient production scaling and aligning with their goal of delivering advanced infrastructure platforms.

Critical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd. (CiTech) is a company based in Perth, Western Australia, specializing in the development of autonomous, high-capacity mobile communications and security platforms. Their primary focus is on providing rapidly deployable technology solutions for sectors such as mining, defense, border security/surveillance, and emergency services. The company’s flagship product, the Nexus 16, aims to deliver critical mobile telecommunications using patented self-deploying platform technology.

