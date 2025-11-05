Cirrus Logic Reports Record Revenue and Strategic Growth

Cirrus Logic ( (CRUS) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cirrus Logic presented to its investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc., headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a prominent player in the technology sector, specializing in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions for mobile and consumer applications. The company is recognized for its innovative products and award-winning corporate culture.

In its latest earnings report, Cirrus Logic announced a record revenue of $561 million for the fiscal second quarter of 2026, driven largely by the demand for components used in smartphones. The company also highlighted its strategic progress in expanding into new markets, including securing its first mainstream consumer laptop design and enhancing its product offerings in audio and voice capture capabilities.

Key financial metrics from the report include a GAAP gross margin of 52.5% and GAAP earnings per share of $2.48, with non-GAAP earnings per share reaching $2.83. The company reported GAAP operating expenses of $149.6 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of $127.7 million. Cirrus Logic’s efforts to diversify its market presence are evident in its increased customer interest across professional audio, industrial, automotive, and imaging sectors.

Looking ahead, Cirrus Logic projects its third-quarter revenue to range between $500 million and $560 million, with a GAAP gross margin forecasted between 51% and 53%. The company remains focused on leveraging its mixed-signal processing expertise to expand its addressable market and drive long-term shareholder value.

