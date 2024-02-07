Cirrus Logic Q3 FY2024 Financial Results and Projections

Cirrus Logic (CRUS) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

Cirrus Logic has released a shareholder letter detailing the financial outcomes for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 on its website and through a press release. The company has also provided non-GAAP financial metrics to offer additional insight and comparability to investors, clarifying that these should be viewed alongside standard GAAP results. Moreover, the report includes forward-looking statements and emphasizes that these projections are not guarantees of future performance, advising investors to be aware of potential discrepancies between predicted and actual results.

