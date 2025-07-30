Cirrus Logic Holds Annual Stockholders Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On July 29, 2025, Cirrus Logic held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders, where key proposals were voted on. The stockholders elected directors, ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 28, 2026, and approved executive officer compensation. These decisions are expected to influence the company’s governance and financial oversight, impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (CRUS) stock is a Buy with a $135.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cirrus Logic stock, see the CRUS Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CRUS is a Outperform.

Cirrus Logic’s strong financial performance is the most significant factor driving its score. The company’s robust cash flow, low financial leverage, and solid profitability metrics underscore its financial health. While technical indicators are mixed, the fair valuation and positive earnings call sentiment further support a favorable outlook. Challenges in smartphone volumes and macroeconomic conditions are risks to monitor, but the company is positioned well for growth through diversification and strategic investments.

