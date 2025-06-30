Cinis Fertilizer Expands Potassium Sulfate Shipments

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Cinis Fertilizer AB ( (SE:CINIS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Cinis Fertilizer AB has shipped an additional 4,600 tons of water-soluble potassium sulfate to Van Iperen International from its Örnsköldsvik facility. The company is working towards achieving a production rate of 100,000 tonnes per annum by the end of 2025, which reflects its commitment to scaling operations and enhancing its market presence.

More about Cinis Fertilizer AB

Cinis Fertilizer is a Swedish green-tech company that produces environmentally friendly mineral fertilizer, specifically potassium sulfate (SOP). The company utilizes a patented technology that recycles waste streams from battery manufacturing and the pulp industry, among others, to create a low carbon footprint fertilizer, promoting sustainable agriculture.

Average Trading Volume: 197,516

Current Market Cap: SEK217.6M

