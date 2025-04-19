Cinevista Promoters Maintain Unencumbered Shareholding

Cinevista Ltd. ( (IN:CINEVISTA) ) has shared an announcement.

Cinevista Limited has announced that its promoters have not encumbered or pledged any shares during the financial year ending March 31, 2025. This disclosure, made under Regulation 31(4) of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares & Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, indicates a stable financial position for the company, potentially reassuring stakeholders about the promoters’ commitment to maintaining their holdings.

Cinevista Limited operates in the entertainment industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of television content and films. The company is based in Mumbai, India, and is known for its contributions to the Indian television and film sectors.

