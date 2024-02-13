Cinemark Introduces New Performance-Based Incentive Plan

Cinemark Holdings (CNK) has released an update.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has launched a new Short-Term Incentive Plan (STIP) for its executive officers and key employees, offering them the chance to earn cash bonuses based on the company’s performance. The bonuses can be adjusted by up to 15% depending on individual achievements towards set business objectives and goals. To be eligible, participants must remain employed through the end of the plan year, unless otherwise specified by the Compensation Committee or in their employment agreements.

For further insights into CNK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.