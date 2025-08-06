Cinclus Pharma to Release Q2 2025 Report with Live Presentation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cinclus Pharma Holding AB ( (SE:CINPHA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Cinclus Pharma Holding AB announced the upcoming release of its second-quarter report for 2025, scheduled for August 20, accompanied by a live presentation from the CEO and CFO. This event will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Cinclus Pharma Holding AB

Cinclus Pharma Holding AB is a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs for acid-related diseases and disorders of the upper gastrointestinal tract. Their leading drug candidate, linaprazan glurate, aims to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) more effectively than existing treatments. The company is preparing for phase III studies of this drug, targeting a significant market need in the US and EU.

Average Trading Volume: 133,917

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

