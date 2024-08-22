Cincinnati Financial Releases New Investor Presentation

Cincinnati Financial (CINF) has shared an update.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation has made a new investor presentation available on its website, which will be utilized in upcoming presentations starting late August 2024. This presentation, rich with potentially influential information for shareholders and potential investors, is accessible for public viewing, although it is not officially filed with regulatory authorities and is not legally bound by the securities laws, unless explicitly referenced in future filings.

