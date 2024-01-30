Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend Hike and Board Expansion

Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

On January 25, 2024, Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s compensation committee approved new forms of agreement for future awards under two of its compensation plans, which include provisions for the recovery of erroneously awarded compensation and other minor administrative updates. Subsequently, on January 26, the company announced an increase in its regular quarterly cash dividend and an executive leadership transition, which included expanding its board to 14 members and appointing two new directors. These disclosures are provided for informational purposes and are not considered legally filed or material for regulatory purposes.

For further insights into CINF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.