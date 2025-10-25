Cigniti Technologies Publishes Unaudited Financial Results for September 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Cigniti Technologies Limited ( (IN:CIGNITITEC) ).

Cigniti Technologies Limited announced the publication of its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, in major newspapers. This disclosure is part of their compliance with SEBI regulations, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and providing stakeholders with timely financial information.

Cigniti Technologies Limited, a part of Coforge, operates in the technology sector, primarily focusing on software testing services. The company is headquartered in Hyderabad, India, and serves a global clientele with its delivery centers.

