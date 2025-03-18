CIFI Holdings Updates Offshore Debt Restructuring Amid Real Estate Challenges

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co ( (HK:0884) ) has issued an update.

CIFI Holdings has announced an update on its offshore debt restructuring efforts. The company has reached an agreement in principle with its creditors on amendments to the Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA). These amendments include grace periods for interest payments, deferral options for principal payments, and reduced interest rates on new financial instruments. The restructuring aims to address the challenges faced by the company due to the difficulties in the Chinese real estate market, providing a more sustainable financial framework for CIFI Holdings and its stakeholders.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating primarily in the real estate sector in China. The company is involved in property development and management, focusing on residential and commercial properties.

