Ciena Stockholders Vote on Incentives and Governance Changes

At Ciena Corporation’s 2024 Annual Meeting, stockholders voted to expand the 2017 Omnibus Incentive Plan by 10.1 million shares and extend the misconduct recoupment period from 12 months to three years. All director nominees were successfully elected, with each Class III director serving a three-year term and the Class II director serving until the 2026 meeting. Stockholders also ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent auditor and approved an advisory vote on executive compensation. An officer exculpation amendment required a supermajority and passed, with abstentions and non-votes influencing the outcomes similarly to opposing votes.

