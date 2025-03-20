CIE Automotive Announces Share Buyback Offer

CIE Automotive ( (ES:CIE) ) has provided an update.

CIE Automotive has announced a voluntary partial public offer to acquire its own shares, subject to authorization from the National Securities Market Commission. This move, which involves cash consideration, has led to the suspension of the company’s liquidity contract with JB Capital Markets until the offer is settled, indicating a strategic shift in its financial operations.

More about CIE Automotive

CIE Automotive, S.A. is a Spanish public limited company operating in the automotive industry. It is involved in the manufacture of automotive components and parts, focusing on innovation and efficiency in production processes. The company is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, and its shares are publicly traded.

YTD Price Performance: -4.26%

Average Trading Volume: 918

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €2.69B

For an in-depth examination of CIE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com