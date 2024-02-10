Cidara Therapeutics Granted Nasdaq Listing Extension

Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) has released an update.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has been granted an extension by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel to continue its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, provided it meets the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 by May 7, 2024. The company must adhere to specific conditions and submit interim updates during this period to maintain its listing status.

For further insights into CDTX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.