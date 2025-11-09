Cidara Therapeutics’ Earnings Call Highlights CD388 Progress

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. ((CDTX)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. recently held its earnings call, revealing a generally optimistic sentiment with significant advancements in the development and funding of its lead candidate, CD388. The company demonstrated strong financial positioning, although it acknowledged challenges related to manufacturing scale-up and uncertainties in flu vaccination rates and study enrollment timing.

Accelerated Phase III Development of CD388

Cidara Therapeutics announced that CD388 has advanced into Phase III development six months ahead of schedule. This acceleration includes an expanded patient population and the receipt of an FDA breakthrough therapy designation, which could expedite the drug’s path to market.

BARDA Funding Secured

The company secured substantial funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), amounting to up to $339 million. This funding will support the manufacturing and clinical development of CD388, with $58 million allocated for initial activities.

Strong Financial Position

Cidara reported a robust financial position with approximately $476 million in cash reserves. This financial strength ensures that the Phase III program for CD388 is fully funded through its completion, providing a solid foundation for ongoing development efforts.

Positive Phase IIb Results

The Phase IIb study of CD388 yielded positive results, meeting its primary endpoint with a 76.1% protective efficacy. These results support the selection of the dose for the Phase III trial, bolstering confidence in the drug’s potential effectiveness.

Potential Manufacturing Challenges

Despite the progress, Cidara faces potential challenges in manufacturing. The Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) processes are currently rate-limiting for the Biologics License Application (BLA) filing. The company needs to transition to a single vial configuration and complete full process characterization.

Uncertainty in Vaccine Uptake and Flu Rates

Cidara highlighted uncertainties in flu vaccination rates and the timing of the influenza season, which could impact study enrollment and efficacy results. These factors introduce variability in the trial’s progress and outcomes.

Forward-Looking Guidance

During the earnings call, Cidara provided forward-looking guidance on CD388, which has entered Phase III development. The trial aims to enroll 6,000 participants across 150 sites, with over 50% enrollment already achieved. The company plans to complete Northern Hemisphere enrollment by December and may conduct an interim analysis in Q1 2026 to guide further enrollment in the Southern Hemisphere. Additionally, a virtual R&D Day is scheduled for December 15 to update stakeholders on CD388’s progress and commercial opportunities.

In conclusion, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s earnings call conveyed a positive outlook, underscored by strategic advancements and strong financial backing. While challenges remain, particularly in manufacturing and external factors affecting study enrollment, the company’s proactive measures and secured funding position it well for future success.

