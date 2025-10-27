Cidara Therapeutics’ CD388 Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Influenza Prevention

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. ((CDTX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 study titled A Phase 3 Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of CD388, a Novel Long-Acting Antiviral Conjugate, for the Prevention of Influenza in Adults and Adolescents at Higher Risk of Developing Influenza Complications. The study aims to assess the effectiveness of CD388 in preventing laboratory-confirmed influenza infections and its safety compared to a placebo.

Intervention/Treatment: The study is testing CD388, a novel long-acting antiviral conjugate administered as a single dose via three subcutaneous injections. The objective is to prevent influenza in high-risk adults and adolescents.

Study Design: This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment. It employs a quadruple masking approach, meaning participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are blinded. The primary purpose is prevention.

Study Timeline: The study began on August 29, 2025, with the latest update submitted on October 23, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates for stakeholders.

Market Implications: The progress of this study could significantly impact Cidara Therapeutics’ stock performance, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and market position, especially in the competitive antiviral market. Positive outcomes could position CD388 as a leading preventive treatment for influenza, influencing industry dynamics.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

