CIBC Announces Special Cash Distribution for Honeywell CDR Holders

The latest announcement is out from Canadian Bank of Commerce ( (TSE:CM) ).

CIBC announced a special cash distribution for holders of Honeywell Canadian Depositary Receipts (CDRs) following Honeywell’s spin-off of Solstice Advanced Materials Inc. The distribution is set for October 30, 2025, with proceeds from the sale of Spin-Off Securities to be distributed by November 10, 2025. This move is part of Honeywell’s broader strategy to distribute shares of Solstice, impacting stakeholders involved with Honeywell CDRs.

More about Canadian Bank of Commerce

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution serving 14 million clients across personal banking, business, public sector, and institutional sectors. It offers a range of services through its digital banking network and locations in Canada, the United States, and globally.

Average Trading Volume: 2,847,778

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$105.3B

