CI Financial Corp. Shows Strong Asset Growth

CI Financial Corp. has announced a solid increase in total assets to $465.9 billion as of February 2024, with growth across all divisions, including Canadian wealth management and U.S. wealth management, which saw rises of 13.3% and 17.4% respectively compared to the previous year. The company’s asset management division also reported a healthy increase, contributing to the overall positive financial performance.

