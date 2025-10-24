Churchill Downs Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Q3 2025

Churchill Downs ( (CHDN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Churchill Downs presented to its investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated, a prominent player in the entertainment industry, is renowned for its iconic Kentucky Derby and operates in the live and historical racing, online wagering, and regional casino gaming sectors.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Churchill Downs Incorporated announced a record net revenue of $683.0 million, marking a 9% increase from the previous year, despite a decline in net income due to a one-time impairment charge.

Key highlights from the report include a record third quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $262.3 million, an 11% increase, and a strategic expansion with the acquisition of Casino Salem and the opening of new gaming venues in Virginia. Additionally, the company announced a 7% increase in its annual dividend, continuing its 15-year streak of dividend growth.

Looking ahead, Churchill Downs Incorporated remains focused on expanding its entertainment offerings and enhancing shareholder value, as evidenced by its strategic acquisitions and continued investment in gaming and racing facilities.

