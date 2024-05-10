Churchill China Announces Annual Report and AGM Date

Churchill China (GB:CHH) has released an update.

Churchill China PLC, a manufacturer specializing in performance ceramic products for the hospitality sector, has announced the release of its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ending December 31, 2023. Shareholders will receive the documents, which are also accessible on the company’s investor relations website. The upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled for June 5, 2024, at the company’s headquarters.

