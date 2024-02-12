Churchill Capital Shareholders Approve Key Corporate Amendments

Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII) has released an update.

Churchill Capital Corp VII’s stockholders overwhelmingly approved two key proposals in their recent special meeting: an extension amendment to push the deadline for a business combination from February to August 2024, and a founder share amendment allowing Class B stockholders to convert their shares to Class A on a one-to-one basis. These amendments, which are set to redefine the corporate structure, will take effect once formalized with the State of Delaware, although the board reserves the right to forgo these changes at their discretion.

